Mekedatu project: State to hold meeting with former CMs on Dec.6

Bengaluru: With the Central Water Commission (CWC) giving in-principle approval to Karnataka for Mekedatu project, the State Government will hold a meeting with former Chief Ministers of the State.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the State Government will hold a meeting with all former Chief Ministers at Vidhana Soudha on Dec.6 to seek their advice and suggestions on implementing the project. The meeting will also discuss the technical and environmental aspects of the project, he added.

Maintaining that the project would also benefit Tamil Nadu, the Minister said that he was ready to talk to TN on the issue.

He further said that Karnataka was aware of TN moving the Supreme Court against the implementation of Mekedatu project.

TN Challenges CWC order

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government on Friday moved the SC to stay the permission given by the CWC on Nov.22 to Karnataka to go ahead with the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mekedatu Balancing Reservoirs-cum-drinking water project.

In an urgent application, the State urged the Apex Court to direct the Commission to withdraw its letter of permission and restrain Karnataka from proceeding with the preparation of the report and maintain status quo.