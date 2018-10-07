‘Mellusire Savigana’ aids Kodagu flood victims

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar inaugurated ‘Mellusire Savigana’ musical event by Vidyullahari Association held recently at Kalamandira.

“Organising such programmes gives an opportunity to listen old songs. I appreciate the decision of the organizers to donate the funds collected to flood relief activities at Kodagu. I had worked as Assistant Commissioner at Kodadu. It was Mysuru that supplied most of the requirements to flood-affected Kodagu.”

Director of Vidyullahari, Professor of Electrical and Electronics of SJCE, Star Singer Dr. A.D. Srinivasan said that this event is being organised every year to cultivate interest in music among all. Vice-Chancellor of JSS Science and Technological University Dr. B.G. Sangameshwara, S. Shashikumar of Vidyullahari, J.V.R. Naidhruva, music composer N.S.Prasad and others were present.

Dr. Srinivasan recreated the songs of S.P. Balasubramaniam, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi on the stage for more than three hours. He was accompanied by Manjunath, Hamsini, Ananya and Sharanya. A.S. Prasanna Kumar played keyboard, Neetu Ninad of Sarigamapa-fame played flute.