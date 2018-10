Mysuru: B. Namratha and Javeriya Firdose, 3rd Semester students of CSE Department, GSSSIETW, have bagged 1st prize (Rs.3,000) in the technical competition ‘Triathlon’ organised by the Mechanical Department of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) at the VVCE premises recently.

Also, K.B. Sindhu and B. Surabhi, 3rd Semester students of ECE Department of GSSSIETW bagged 3rd prize (Rs.1,000).