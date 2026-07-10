Metagalli underbridge: 22 trees marked for removal: Forest Dept. invites objections

July 10, 2026

Mysuru: The Forest Department has invited public objections to the proposed felling of 22 trees to facilitate the construction of a railway underbridge (RUB) near Metagalli on Mysuru-KRS Road. Residents can submit their objections until 5.30 pm on July 17.

The Railway Department plans to construct the underbridge at chainage 5.60 km on the Mysuru-KRS Road to improve connectivity. To make way for the project, 22 trees have been identified for removal.

Trees proposed to be felled include one kaggali, four subabul, three raintrees, two neem trees, three honge trees, one holemathi tree and one mahogany tree.

The proposal seeking permission for tree felling was submitted by the Assistant Executive Engineer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Following a site inspection, Forest Department officials verified the trees earmarked for removal.

As mandated under Section 8(3)(ii) of the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976, the Department has invited objections from members of the public before granting permission.

Objections may be submitted in person at the Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram, Mysuru, sent by post to the Regional Forest Officer, Mysuru Division, Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, Mysuru – 570008, or e-mailed to rfomys [email protected], with the last date for submitting objections being July 17.