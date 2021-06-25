Migrant workers’ entry into Kodagu: Checking intensified at borders

June 25, 2021

Those coming for long stay are hand-stamped, quarantined for 14 days; PDOs alerted

Kushalnagar: Following the unrestricted entry of migrant workers to many coffee estates of Kodagu triggering COVID infection fear, the District Administration has tightened the security at all entry points and have begun screening of vehicles.

In a report titled “Migrant workers’ return to Kodagu triggers infection fear,” Star of Mysore had reported yesterday that hundreds of migrant workers from Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other States are entering Kodagu in big passenger vehicles and there is no semblance of checking at Kushalnagar Check-Post while only documents are being checked at the Koppa Check-Post from the Mysuru side entrance.

Today morning intensive checking was found both at Koppa and Kushalnagar Gates where each vehicle is stopped and the whereabouts were checked. Today being a Friday — lockdown relaxation day — there was heavy rush at the borders where vehicles lined up in queues extending up to two kilometres. Intensive checking was also reported at Anechowkur Gate and even the Kutta border.

The identity of the vehicle was established and the purpose of the visit was recorded. Tempo Travellers carrying migrants were also checked and their RT-PCR certificates were asked to be produced by the Police, Panchayat and Transport Department officials who are manning the Check-Posts.

Even the Koppa Check-Post was full with vehicles and officials noting down details.

Those who are heading towards Kodagu for a long stay are made to produce Aadhaar Cards and the final destination place is recorded. The officials are putting a stamp on the back of travellers’ hands stating, ‘Home quarantined for 14 days’ and the date is also affixed. Their place of stay is noted down and the respective Village Panchayat Development Officers are alerted about the arrival.

Panchayat officials told Star of Mysore today that the respective PDOs will monitor the health of migrants along with ASHA workers of that particular village. “We have orders from the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to check all vehicles and report the arrival of migrants to the PDOs and the Health Officers,” an official said.

Kushalnagar Circler Inspector of Police Mahesh said that all vehicles are being checked from this morning. “We are not preventing the movement of local vehicles and the vehicles owned by farmers. Today there is rush due to lockdown relaxation. People and migrant workers who are coming from outside for staying in Kodagu are hand-stamped and their identities are being recorded,” he added.