Minister Ashoka launches File Clearance Drive in city

March 4, 2022

1,492 revenue files cleared on Day 1

Mysuru: Revenue Minister R. Ashoka has set a deadline of two weeks for the District Administration to clear over 28,564 files pending in various offices of the Revenue Department. He was speaking after launching a week-long file clearance drive ‘Kandaya Spandana’ at DC’s Office yesterday.

Interestingly, after launching the drive, the Minister personally supervised the process for over one hour. By the end of the day, 1,492 files were cleared.

Noting that there are over 30,000 to 40,000 files pending in every district and all over the State there are over 2 lakh pending files, the Minister said that action will be taken against any official who failed to clear the pending files. In Mysuru, there are over 28,564 files pending and this pileup has inconvenienced a large section of the population, especially the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, he said.

In Mysuru, the files were pending with the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar and the offices of Land Records and Surveys. “These should be cleared within a fortnight, till Mar. 17, he said. After the end of the deadline, the Mysuru DC will prepare a report on the drive,” he said.

The Minister directed Revenue Department to work every day between 10 am and 7 pm. During the drive (till Mar. 17), all officials must be at office even on Saturdays and Sundays, Ashoka said and regretted that even in the digital age with modern technologies prominently available, files have not been disposed of for many years.

“Nobody should take leave until the files awaiting clearance since many years are disposed of,” he ordered. He said that initiatives such as paying pension and money related to other social security schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries were initiated to help the public. In the last six months, over 32,000 beneficiaries have been given this facility, he claimed.

File clearance is a part of the drive to assist the public and officials must become pro-active and get the files cleared at the earliest, he added.

“Jilladhikari Nade Halli Kade”, the programme of village stay of Deputy Commissioners in every district, was launched to help the community understand the welfare schemes and make the best use of them.

Along with the DCs, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars too visit villages and devote 26 to 32 hours in a village, listening to the problems faced by villagers and making an attempt to solve the problems, he said.

MLA L. Nagendra, Mysuru Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C Prakash, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Assistant Commissioners, Tahsildars and others were present.