Stone quarry collapse: Six feared dead at Gundlupet

March 4, 2022

Gundlupet: At least six labourers are feared to be dead as a hill mound, where stone quarrying was taking place, collapsed all of a sudden this noon.

The incident took place at the quarry near Madahalli village on Calicut Road on the outskirts of Gundlupet.

It is learnt that about 15 to 20 labourers were engaged in the work at the quarry when the portion of the hill collapsed bringing down huge boulders, stones and earth, trapping labourers and earth-moving machines such as excavators, tippers and tractors.

Police, Revenue Department and Fire personnel, who rushed to the spot, are conducting rescue operation.

Tahsildar Ravishankar and Dy.SP Priyadarshini Sanekoppa visited the spot and are supervising the rescue operation, which was being witnessed by a large crowd of villagers and passers-by.  

