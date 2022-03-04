Kodava community gets Rs. 10 crore for development

Bengaluru: Developmental works will be taken up for the welfare of Kodava community at a cost of Rs.10 crore, the CM announced.
This apart, to stop elephant menace in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts, Rs.100 crore allocation will be made for constructing fences on Railway crossings, Bommai said. To popularise Kodagu and Jamboti honey and to increase its production, Rs.5 crore will be provided for improving marketing facilities and branding.
To improve the supervision of colleges seven new model Universities will be established in educationally backward areas of Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal and Bagalkot Districts. Maximum utilisation of IT without additional requirement of manpower will make these Universities different from conventional ones.
The facilities available in PG Centres will be utilised by these Universities and the annual recurring expenditure would be Rs.2 crore each, he added.
BUDGET OVERVIEW
- Total Budget outlay : Rs. 2,65,720 crore
- Revenue in expenditure : Rs. 2,04,587 crore
- Capital expenditure : Rs. 46,955 crore
- Repayment : Rs. 14,179 crore
MAJOR BUDGET ALLOCATIONS
- Agriculture and Allied Activities – Rs. 33,700 crore
- Welfare and Inclusive Growth – Rs. 68,479 crore
- Stimulating Economic Growth – Rs. 55,657 crore
- Comprehensive Development of Bengaluru – Rs. 8,409 crore
- Conservation of Culture, Heritage and Natural Resources – Rs.3,102 crore
- Administrative Reforms and Public
- Service Delivery – Rs. 56,170 crore
- Allocation of grants for Women Empowerment and Welfare in the Budget – Rs. 43,188 crore
- (Gender Budget) Allocation of grants for Children Welfare in the Budget – Rs. 40,944 crore
- (Child Budget) Allocation of grants for SCSP / TSP – Rs. 28,234 crore
- Increase over previous year is – Rs. 2,229 crore
- To improve 100 Primary health care centres – Rs. 1,000 crore
- For Dr. BR Ambedkar hostels – Rs. 750 crore
- For Kanakadasa Hostels – Rs. 165 crore
- For furniture in government high schools and PU colleges – Rs. 100 crore
- For the development of infrastructure at government schools of the State – Rs. 500 crore
- Fund for completion of Mekedatu project – Rs. 1,000 crore
- Allocation for Department of Housing – Rs. 3,594 Crore
