Kodava community gets Rs. 10 crore for development

March 4, 2022

Bengaluru: Developmental works will be taken up for the welfare of Kodava community at a cost of Rs.10 crore, the CM announced.

This apart, to stop elephant menace in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts, Rs.100 crore allocation will be made for constructing fences on Railway crossings, Bommai said. To popularise Kodagu and Jamboti honey and to increase its production, Rs.5 crore will be provided for improving marketing facilities and branding.

To improve the supervision of colleges seven new model Universities will be established in educationally backward areas of Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal and Bagalkot Districts. Maximum utilisation of IT without additional requirement of manpower will make these Universities different from conventional ones.

The facilities available in PG Centres will be utilised by these Universities and the annual recurring expenditure would be Rs.2 crore each, he added.

BUDGET OVERVIEW

Total Budget outlay : Rs. 2,65,720 crore

Revenue in expenditure : Rs. 2,04,587 crore

Capital expenditure : Rs. 46,955 crore

Repayment : Rs. 14,179 crore

MAJOR BUDGET ALLOCATIONS