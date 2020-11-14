Minister asks shelterless to avail benefits under Government Housing Schemes

November 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Housing Minister V. Somanna on Friday appealed the poor and the shelterless to avail all benefits under various State and Central Government Welfare and Housing schemes.

He was speaking to press persons after inspecting the houses being built by Karnataka Slum Development Board at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Colony in Ashokapuram here yesterday.

Stating that he is happy to note that the residents of Dr. Ambedkar Colony have been building houses by using grants provided under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and other Government Housing Schemes, Somanna said that the Government will consider the demand for construction of more houses in the Colony.

Maintaining that construction of 700 houses under the PM Awaas Yojana in KR Constituency has been approved by the Government, he said that while the construction of 300 houses is already underway, the Government will consider release of money for the remaining 400 houses at the earliest.

Earlier, Ravi, a resident of the Colony submitted a memorandum to the Minister seeking immediate release of second instalment of funds for completion of construction of houses, the works on which has been abruptly stopped for want of funds.

After the inspection, Somanna, along with KR MLA S.A. Ramdas and MP Pratap Simha, visited a temple in the locality and offered prayers.