Minister asks shelterless to avail benefits under Government Housing Schemes
News

Minister asks shelterless to avail benefits under Government Housing Schemes

November 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Housing Minister V. Somanna on Friday appealed the poor and the shelterless to avail all benefits under various State and Central Government Welfare and Housing schemes.

He was speaking to press persons after inspecting the houses being built by Karnataka Slum Development Board at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Colony in Ashokapuram here yesterday.

Stating that he is happy to note that the residents of Dr. Ambedkar Colony have been building houses by using grants provided under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and other                                            Government Housing Schemes, Somanna said that the Government will consider the demand for construction of more houses in the Colony.

Maintaining that construction of 700 houses under the PM Awaas Yojana in KR Constituency has been approved by the Government, he said that while the construction of 300 houses is already underway, the Government will consider release of money for the remaining 400 houses at the earliest.

Earlier, Ravi, a resident of the Colony submitted a memorandum to the Minister seeking immediate release of second instalment of funds for completion of construction of houses, the works on which has been abruptly stopped for want of funds.

After the inspection, Somanna, along with KR MLA S.A. Ramdas and MP Pratap Simha, visited a temple in the locality and  offered prayers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching