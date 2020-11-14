Vijayanagar Third Stage will be maintained by MCC, clarifies MLA

November 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Cabinet giving nod for the formation of Hootagalli CMC and four TPs, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that Vijayanagar Third Stage, which comes under his constituency, will continue to be maintained by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

In a clarification issued yesterday, Devegowda said that the residents of Vijayanagar Third Stage were in a dilemma on whether they will be included in the proposed Hootagalli CMC or remain with the MCC.

Adding to the confusion of the residents, some leaders are learnt to be engaged in spreading false narratives on the issue. However, the residents of Vijayanagar Third Stage need not be unduly worried as the MCC will continue providing civic amenities such as drinking water and maintain street lights, underground drainage systems, waste disposal etc., he said. Continuing, GTD said that he has been constantly monitoring the civic services in the locality and that he is committed for addressing the issues concerning the locality.

Appealing the locality residents to contact him directly in case of any problems, he reassured the residents that the MCC, which has been issuing documents pertaining to landed properties, will continue to do so in the future too.