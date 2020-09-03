Minister asks VCs to implement National Education Policy

September 3, 2020

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister and Deputy CM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan has asked Vice-Chancellors of all Universities to come out of inertia and work towards implementing National Education Policy (NEP).

“First you come out of the comfort zone,” he said while participating in an interactive session with the VCs of all Universities in the presence of Governor and Chancellor of Universities Vajubhai R. Vala here yesterday.

Pointing out that the State Government is committed to implement NEP, the Minister said that the State Government was already making changes in administration and in legislation. A blue print is under preparation and the process of implementing NEP will begin after the receipt of a report by task force, he added.

“The proposed policy has power to change the direction of not only the State but of the nation. The role of Vice-Chancellors is very crucial and they need to prepare themselves to make it successful. We are ready to extend all facilities to all Varsities including the staff,” the Minister said.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan said the Government will give a roadmap for implementing NEP in higher education and the VCs must work on that document. The Varsities will be upgraded in order to stress more on research and teaching.

Meanwhile, Governor Vajubhai Vala, pointing Bengaluru as a ‘Hub of learning,’ said that Karnataka was making a rapid stride in education field and Bengaluru was emerging as a hub of learning. The State capital was number one for imparting a high quality education in professional courses as well as in research works.

“I am optimistic that the Varsities will rise to the occasion in implementing NEP provided the Government provides necessary staff,” he said.

A few VCs who spoke on the occasion, wanted administrative, academic and economic autonomy for the Varsities to work effectively and help in implementing NEP besides stating that there was a need for upgradation of Varsities technically.

As many as 27 VCs including VTU VC Prof. Karisiddappa attended the interactive session.