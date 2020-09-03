Devaraja Police crack eight-year-old attempt to murder case

September 3, 2020

Three arrested for stabbing Tibetan youth in city, two-wheeler seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Police have cracked an eight-year-old attempt to murder case by arresting three accused on Aug. 31 besides seizing the two-wheeler used for the crime.

The arrested are 28-year-old Salim Pasha of Gandhinagar, 29-year-old Salman Pasha of N.R. Mohalla and 32-year-old Ismail Khan of Lashkar Mohalla.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have confessed of committing the crime and based on the information provided by them, the Police have seized the two-wheeler used for the crime.

The Police also came to know that the accused, after committing the crime, had fled to Bengaluru and then to Dubai and had stayed there for a few years before returning to the country.

Details: The accused on Aug. 14, 2012 had stabbed a Tibetan national identified as 23-year-old Tenzin Dhargyal with a dagger on his back, when he was walking on the roadside in Devaraja Police limits and had fled from the spot.

Devaraja Police, who had registered a case, had taken up the investigation, but the case was transferred to the City Crime Branch (CCB) as it was considered as a sensitive case. Though the CCB took up the investigation, the case was temporarily closed as the accused were not traced.

But DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, who took up the initiative of solving old cases, formed a special Police team led by Devaraja Inspector Prasanna Kumar to investigate the eight-year-old attempt to murder case and the Police team were successful in nabbing the accused, who had stabbed the Tibetan youth, thus solving the case.

Salim Pasha, who has been named as Accused No. 1, is a rowdy-sheeter at N.R. Police limits and has a total of five cases (kidnap and attempt to murder) registered against him at NR, Nazarbad and Udayagiri Police Stations in city.

DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and N.R. Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar supervised NR Inspector Prasanna Kumar, Lashkar Inspector Suresh Kumar, Sub-Inspector S. Raju, Woman Sub-Inspector M.R. Leelavathi and ASI Uday Kumar and staff Somashetty, Venugopala, Suresh, R. Nandish, Pradeep, Veeresh Bagewadi, Manchanayaka, Nagaraju, Chandru, Shankaragowda Patil and Vasanthkumar in the nabbing operation, according to a press release from PRO, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

‘There is no information about drugs racket in Mysuru’

There is no information about active drugs racket in Mysuru, said DCP Dr. Prakash Gowda.

He further said that there are no clues pertaining to Bengaluru drugs mafia having links in Mysuru and added that but still, the Police officers and staff are keeping vigil over it.

Stating that there are one or two cases of peddling ganja and opium and we are taking strict steps to prevent it, the DCP further said that though there are complaints of ganja peddling near schools, colleges and a few hostels, no cases have been traced so far besides stating that there was no information about foreign students overstaying in city despite expiry of their visas.