Minister comforts injured deer

Madikeri: Kodagu District in-Charge Minister S.R. Mahesh won the hearts of the people when he stopped his car on Madikeri-Kushalnagar Highway yesterday and nursed an injured deer lying by the roadside which could have been hit by a speeding vehicle.

Mahesh was on his way to Madikeri to address a meeting of officers after assuming change as the District in-Charge Minister. When he saw the injured deer writhing in pain by the roadside near Anekadu Reserve Forest, he immediately asked his car driver to stop the vehicle. Getting down from the car, Mahesh comforted the deer and offered water to the deer.

He asked the accompanying officers to arrange medical aid to the deer and then leave it in the forest after complete recovery from injury.

Mahesh also asked the Police Officers to locate the vehicle, which had hit the deer and initiate legal action.