Minister hints at extension of COVID lockdown beyond May 24

May 15, 2021

Bengaluru: As the second wave of the deadly COVID -19 pandemic continues to rage across the State, the Karnataka Government is said to be mulling on extending the COVID lockdown beyond May 24.

Giving a hint in this regard, Revenue Minister R. Ashok who spoke to presspersons after attending a programme in the State capital on Friday, said that the COVID lockdown, which commenced from May 10 is in force till May 24. Highlighting the need for extending the lockdown by at least one more week till May 31 in order to check the spread of the deadly virus, Ashok said that he is seeking extension of the lockdown as an ordinary citizen, taking into account the health, safety and well-being of the State’s population.

Reiterating that the extension of the lockdown is necessary in order to stem the rising COVID cases, Ashok said that the Chief Minister will take a decision on extension of the lockdown after holding a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues three days before the current lockdown ends on May 24.