Popularise Covid Mitra in rural areas: DC

May 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has called upon officers to take the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers to popularise the concept of Covid Mitra in rural areas by visiting every houses in the District.

Reviewing the Covid situation in the District at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here yesterday, she said they must examine whether those who had visited Covid Mitras were following ‘Pancha Sutra’ strictly. To do this, the services of Anganwadi and ASHA workers could be utilised. They must also cross check whether the home isolated patients were taking medicine given at Covid Mitras time to time.

She said 135 Oxygen Concentrators have been received and the same will be dispatched to all Taluks. However, it must be used very carefully, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy said those Covid patients who have recovered after following ‘Pancha Sutra’ must be asked to share their experiences with radio or local media to instil confidence in other patients. This will have a positive impact on Covid Mitra, he added.

The meeting was attended by Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer M.S. Ramesh, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath, Dr. Shivaprasad, Dr. Chidambara, Dr. L. Ravi and others.

The unique 5-point plan or COVID Mitra Pancha Sutra is as follows:

1. As soon as you get COVID symptoms, isolate yourselves at home and stay away from family. Mandatorily wear a mask.

2. Take medication in consultation with your doctor and inhale hot steam. Sleep in prone position — patients are made to lie on their abdomen to boost their oxygen levels. Proning has its immediate benefits. Have healthy and nutritious food.

3. Instead of panicking and struggling to get into a hospital following symptoms, call COVID Mitra Helpline 0821-2424111. In case of requirement, beds will be allotted and patients taken to the hospitals.

4. Don’t wait for RT-PCR tests. Call the doctor and start taking antibiotics. Chest CT Scan, CRP-D-Dimer tests must be done.

5. COVID pandemic cannot be curbed if all people go for RT-PCR tests. Only precautionary measures taken in five days after symptoms surface, consultation with doctors and timely medication will help.