COVID: Medical kits must reach home isolated within 1 hour

May 15, 2021

Govt. to procure 5 lakh kits

Bengaluru: In order to provide medical isolation kits to the home isolated, 5 lakh kits will be procured. Steps will be taken to ensure these kits reach the doorstep of the infected person within one hour of getting the RT-PCR test result, said Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID Ministerial Task Force Chairman Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said the authorities had been directed to ensure the systematic delivery of home isolation medical kits starting from May 15. In most cases by the time the results arrive, the pandemic will be in the inflammation stage. So, at this stage what they require was anti-inflammatory treatment. Hence, this medical kit will mainly have anti-biotics, anti-virals, vitamin tablets that are prescribed for anti-inflammation. In addition, this will also have steroid tablets which could be used in the later stage if the symptoms are not mitigated, he said.

He said those who have COVID symptoms need not wait to start taking the anti-inflammatory medicines till the result comes. It is advisable to begin taking the anti-inflammatory drugs as soon as the symptoms are seen. People who have cough, cold, vomiting, diarrhoea should not be misled by taking them lightly and decide it as a common health problem. In this changed situation, most of these cases are turning out to be COVID positive. The citizens must be alert and mentally prepared to fight the pandemic with the help of anti-inflammatory medicines, he stated.

Oxygen sufficient

Dr. Ashwathnarayan said the allocation of oxygen made for the State is sufficient for the existing number of oxygenated beds. But, when the number of beds is going to be increased they will require additional oxygen. To meet this higher demand, action will be taken to procure oxygen, he said.