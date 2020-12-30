Free RT-PCR test extended till Friday at J.K. Grounds

December 30, 2020

Students line up in front of Chikka Gadiyara also to undergo free COVID test

Mysore/Mysuru: Following public demand, a free RT-PCR test being held at J.K. Grounds in city for students and teachers since yesterday, has been extended till Friday.

The testing which began on Tuesday, has been organised by District Lions Services Foundation, Dist. 317A in association with the District Health Department, Department of Public Instruction, MCC and MMC&RI. Till now, as many as 1,100 samples have been collected.

While as many as 675 students, teachers and parents underwent test yesterday, 375 persons had given the sample till 12 noon this morning. Another 300 students and teachers were waiting at the venue for their turn to give sample in the wake of re-opening of 10th and 12th classes from Jan 1, 2021.

This morning, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.T. Amarnath requested the organisers to restrict the testing to 500 to 600 in the wake of difficulties in testing the samples at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Laboratory. Responding to his request, the Lions Services Foundation had decided to extend this camp till Friday and wrap it up by 2 pm. Five hundred persons would be given token to come and undergo test.

Pandals have been erected at two to three places for the health staff to collect samples. In all, four counters have been opened in the venue to meet the growing demand. The organisers had arranged breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinking water and beverage for the health staff, who have been collecting the samples without any break from 10 am to 5 pm.

The organisers wanted to complete the testing of at least 2,000 students, teachers and parents as part of its social service to save the children from the pandemic.

Go to other centres

Meanwhile, Hemaraju, an officer of the Health Department has appealed public to visit other centres to undergo free RT-PCR test in view of heavy rush at J.K. Grounds.

He said free testing was going in all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, District Hospital, Taluk Hospital, Town Hall, Chikka Gadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower), Jayanagar Hospital and at all COVID Hospitals and people can visit there and give their samples for testing.