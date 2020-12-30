Party plans on New Year’s Eve?

December 30, 2020

12-hour Section 144 from tomorrow evening

Mysore/Mysuru: With 2020 coming to an end, party-goers are excited to welcome 2021 in hopes things will change for the better. But it looks like the Police are pouring cold water on New Year’s Eve celebrations in city by imposing the next best thing to a curfew — Section 144 of the Cr.PC.

The 12-hour Section 144 comes into effect across Mysuru city limits from 6 pm tomorrow (Dec. 31), 2020 till 6 am on Jan. 1, 2021. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta issued an order last evening and according to this, prohibitory order for 12 hours will be strictly imposed, and defaulters will be punished.

As per the Section, a congregation of five or more people will not be allowed in public. Gatherings are also banned in public places, so is partying till night on the city roads. This prohibition will be able to contain the spread of Coronavirus further, especially at a time when a new strain of COVID-19 has been reported.

In view of the order, no New Year Eve celebration of any type that would gather large crowds is strictly prohibited. However, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members without organising any special events.

Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club houses or similar type of establishments holding New Year celebrations should not organise any special events.

However, there is no restriction on the regular opening of hotels, restaurants and clubs but they must down the shutters by 11.30 pm after sending away all the guests. Assembling of groups on roads, parks, open grounds and fields too is banned.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the limits of Mysuru city and the emergence of a new strain of the disease abroad, it is absolutely essential to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain spread of the disease. Certain restrictions are required to be imposed during the forthcoming New Year Eve celebrations for the safety of citizens,” the order said.

In the Central Business District like D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, St. Philomena’s Church Road, Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Dodda Gadiyara) areas, Kalidasa Road and the Ring Road areas will be strictly monitored for any violations of Section 144, the order said.