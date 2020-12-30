Covaxin protects against mutated Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Covaxin protects against mutated Coronavirus

December 30, 2020

Hyderabad: Covaxin, a vaccine candidate being developed by Bharat Biotech for COVID-19, can offer protection against mutations of Coronavirus, said Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based vaccine maker, on Tuesday.

He also said the company had approached regulatory authorities seeking approval for an emergency license to use the vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology and now undergoing phase 3 trials.

“It (Coronavirus) is expected to have a lot of mutation and you can be rest assured this vaccine will also protect against that (mutated) virus because of two hypotheses… So you have these two components in the inactivated vaccine. It will also take care of those mutations,” Ella said during a virtual programme organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

Replying to a question on the new strain of Coronavirus that was detected in the United Kingdom recently, Ella said mutation was not unexpected and the virus mutates on its own to reach more number of people as it is a non-living organism. “ Covaxin, now undergoing Phase 3 trials involving about 20,000 volunteers, balances both safety and efficacy”, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching