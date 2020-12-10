CFTRI signs MoU with Clevergene for sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 genome
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

CFTRI signs MoU with Clevergene for sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 genome

December 10, 2020

Envisages development of novel diagnostics and vaccines for Covid-19 

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of various initiatives towards mitigating Covid-19, the city-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Clevergene, a Bengaluru-based company, for sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. 

It is expected that the study would provide insights into virus genome changes (mutations), evolution, epidemiology, and provide an understanding of the spatial and temporal information on infection dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2. 

Further, under the MoU, the development of novel diagnostics and vaccines for Covid-19 are envisaged. CSIR-CFTRI has also established a COVID Testing Centre in Mysuru, and on an average, more than 1,000 samples are tested in a day. 

Further, CFTRI is working on the development of novel dipstick and aptamer-based diagnostics in collaboration with private parties. 

Clevergene is a tech company offering genomics services for contract research and genetic diagnostics.

The MoU was exchanged recently between Dr. B. Manohar, Chief Scientist and Adviser (M&A) and Tony Jose, Co-Founder and CEO, Clevergene, in a simple function held in the Institute. Dr. Prakash M. Halami, Chief Scientist and Nodal Officer and Dr. P.V. Ravindra, In-charge Coordinator, CFTRI-COVID Testing Laboratory, were present, according to a press release from Dr. S.V.N. Vijayendra, Coordinator, Information and Publicity, CFTRI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching