CFTRI signs MoU with Clevergene for sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 genome

December 10, 2020

Envisages development of novel diagnostics and vaccines for Covid-19

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of various initiatives towards mitigating Covid-19, the city-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Clevergene, a Bengaluru-based company, for sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

It is expected that the study would provide insights into virus genome changes (mutations), evolution, epidemiology, and provide an understanding of the spatial and temporal information on infection dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2.

Further, under the MoU, the development of novel diagnostics and vaccines for Covid-19 are envisaged. CSIR-CFTRI has also established a COVID Testing Centre in Mysuru, and on an average, more than 1,000 samples are tested in a day.

Further, CFTRI is working on the development of novel dipstick and aptamer-based diagnostics in collaboration with private parties.

Clevergene is a tech company offering genomics services for contract research and genetic diagnostics.

The MoU was exchanged recently between Dr. B. Manohar, Chief Scientist and Adviser (M&A) and Tony Jose, Co-Founder and CEO, Clevergene, in a simple function held in the Institute. Dr. Prakash M. Halami, Chief Scientist and Nodal Officer and Dr. P.V. Ravindra, In-charge Coordinator, CFTRI-COVID Testing Laboratory, were present, according to a press release from Dr. S.V.N. Vijayendra, Coordinator, Information and Publicity, CFTRI.