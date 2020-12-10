D.D. Urs Road ‘Namma Dasara Deepavali Habba’ event: Lucky draw winners

December 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: D. Devaraj Urs Road Traders Association, Mysuru, had organised ‘Namma Dasara Deepavali Habba’ event from Oct. 10 to Nov. 20 wherein more than 75 stores of D.D. Urs Road participated and all these stores distributed lucky coupons to their customers on every purchase. Event was sponsored by Vaishnavi Sweets and co-sponsored by Shubham Electronics.

A total of 18 lucky coupons were drawn on Nov. 22 in the presence of chief guest, Area Corporator Paramila Bharath, Association President Veerabhadra, Vice-President Khaja, Secretary Mahendra Jain, Treasurer Narthan. Association Past Member Nagesh and many store owners were also present.

Following are the lucky customers: Honda Activa – Jyothi Mehta; Cycle – Deepika Srinivas; TV – S. Pradeep; Refrigerator – Vachan; Washing Machine – Santhan; Mixer-1 – Ashok; Mixer-2; S. Anitha; Mixer-3 – Ramya Sandeep; Bluetooth Speaker-1 – Vathsalya; Bluetooth Speaker-2 – Swapna; Bluetooth Speaker-3 – Dr. Deepak; Bluetooth Speaker-4 – H.S. Deepak; Bluetooth Speaker-5 – H.C. Mamtha; Portable Charger-1 – Sai Prema; Portable Charger-2 – Lawanya Prakash; Portable Charger-3 – Narashima Murthy; Portable Charger-4 – Amar Singh; Portable Charger-5 – Mukesh. Prizes where distributed to all the winners on Dec. 6 at Shubham Electronics on D.D. Urs Road.

Jyothi Mehta won a Honda Activa as the first prize for the lucky coupon No. 1715 and the keys were handed over by Association Members and guests. The other lucky coupon numbers are 6930, 7341, 10090, 8180, 346, 2631, 16957, 18527, 18906, 28678, 13451, 11469, 19086, 27125, 3715, 5122 and 6835.

For details, contact Mahendra Jain on Mob: 94487-21138.