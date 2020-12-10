Dr. Bhyrappa’s Parva translated into Chinese, Russian languages
News

Dr. Bhyrappa’s Parva translated into Chinese, Russian languages

December 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Parva,’ one of the masterpieces of noted Kannada writer and Saraswati Samman awardee, Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, has been translated into Chinese and Russian languages.

This novel was originally published in 1979. It is based on the Sanskrit epic, Mahabharata. It is a non-mythological retelling of the Mahabharata and is widely acclaimed as a modern classic.

While it has been translated into Chinese by B.R. Deepak and Xu Ke, and into Russian by Abhay Mourya and Sonu Saini. So far, nine novels of this writer have been translated into several Indian languages.

Originally published in 1979, ‘Parva’ has been re-printed 23 times. Fans of this writer are elated with translation  of ‘Parva’ into Chinese and Russian languages.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Kendra Sahitya Akademi to take up translation of 10 best novels of the country that would introduce the great cultural heritage of India to rest of the world. 

Accordingly, the Akademi had identified translators of different languages and selected 10 best works in the country. One among them is ‘Parva’ of Bhyrappa, said Addanda C. Cariappa, Member of Kendra Sahitya Akademi and Director, Rangayana, Mysuru.

Seminar and Book Release

Kendra Sahitya Akademi, S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratishtana and Rangayana Mysuru will be jointly organising a seminar on the novel ‘Parva’ in January. Also, on the occasion, the translated work will be released, Cariappa said.

It was coincidence that while Rangayana was bringing ‘Parva’ into theatrical form, there is a great demand to confer the highest award in literature, Jnanapith on Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa for enriching Kannada literature.

