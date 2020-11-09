Minister inspects Medical College Hostel

November 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after Star of Mysore published a report titled ‘Rain of Plaster’ worries UG Medical Hostelites (Nov. 5 – Page 5), on the pathetic condition of rooms at the MMC&RI (Mysore Medical College and Research Institute) Men’s Hostel located opposite MUDA on JLB Road, District Minister S.T. Somashekar visited the Hostel premises and inspected the buildings this morning. During the inspection, the Minister received inputs from MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj.

Later speaking to press persons, Somashekar said he learnt of the condition of the hostel rooms and the plight of medical students from media reports and conducted an inspection today. Pointing out that he would take up the issue with Medical Education and Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, he said that he would even discuss the issue with the Chief Minister for releasing funds, as the Hostel needed urgent attention.

Stating that the MMC&RI authorities, taking note of the deteriorating condition of the hostel buildings, had submitted a proposal to the Government in 2017 itself seeking Rs. 7.5 crore funds for the repair and renovation of hostel blocks, Somashekar said that he would now suggest raising the estimate by about 10 to 15 percent on account of cost escalation.

Referring to the delay in the completion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan that is coming up in the heart of the city, Somashekar said, this Bhavan is said to be the second biggest Ambedkar Bhavan in the country and it has been decided to seek Rs.18 crore additional funds, which proposal would be placed at the next Cabinet meeting.

He further said that he had discussed expedition of Bhavan works with Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, during which the MP and officials from Mysuru District Administration were also present.

Replying to a question on the change of leadership in the State, which Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has been repeatedly saying, Somashekar dismissed Siddharamaiah’s claims as a figment of imagination.

Asserting that there was no question of change of leadership and B.S. Yediyurappa will continue to be the Chief Minister, he said that a cold war was going on between the former CM and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and it is the Congress which has to set right its house and not the BJP.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, MLA L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and other officials were present.