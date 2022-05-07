Minister Sunil Kumar, family pray at Nimishamba Temple

May 7, 2022

Srirangapatna: Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar and his family offered pujas to Sri Nimishamba Devi at Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna this morning.

The Nimishamba Temple is one of the famous temples dedicated to Goddess Parvathi and was constructed by Raja Wadiyar 400 years ago. Located on a higher elevation on the banks of River Cauvery, the Nimishamba Temple — where the idol of the Goddess is carved along with the Sri Chakra — is governed by the Muzrai Department. The deity gets the name Nimishamba as she grants wishes within a minute (Nimisha in Kannada).

The Minister’s wife Priyanka and three children arrived at the Temple separately. While Priyanka and children came from Karkala, Sunil Kumar’s native place, the Minister came from Bengaluru.

Though the Minister refused to speak to reporters as the visit to the Temple was a private one with his family, the reporters insisted on him speaking on current issues. On BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claiming that the CM’s post was up for grabs for Rs. 2,500 crore, Sunil Kumar said that he (Sunil Kumar) has been in the party for 35 years and from a common worker, he rose to become a Minister.

“BJP is not a party that goes after money and money is never asked to grant plum posts. I do not know in what context Yatnal has made this comment. I am sure the Party President will speak to him to clear air,” he said.