Union Minister seeks animals for Adumalleshwara Zoo
News

May 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy visited Mysuru Zoo on May 4 and looked at various aspects contributing to the development of the Zoo.

His visit comes in the wake of his intention to develop the Adumalleshwara Zoo in Chitradurga — the Parliamentary Constituency he represents — and he visited the Mysuru Zoo to take first-hand information about the management of captive animals, staff and also resources management.

The Minister examined the enclosures built for various animal species and also discussed the possibility of shifting certain animals like hippopotamus, tigers and some of the birds from Mysuru Zoo to the Adumalleshwara Zoo.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy,  Zoo Executive Director Ajith M. Kulkarni, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Manjunath and others were present on the occasion.

