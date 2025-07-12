Minister to hold talks on July 15 in Bengaluru

July 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid growing pressure and public inconvenience due to the strike, the Secretary of the Urban Development Department held talks with representatives of the striking employees in Bengaluru yesterday afternoon.

The demands were heard, and a follow-up meeting with the Urban Development Minister has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 15.

However, employees have vowed to continue their strike until a concrete decision is made. The strike has paralysed services in all 10 City Corporations, leaving citizens unable to pay taxes, clear bills or access other essential civic services.

The Statewide strike was called by the Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike Noukarara Sanghagala Parishat, with workers from Mysuru, Bengaluru (excluding BBMP), Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Davanagere participating since July 8.

Protesters argue that their demands, including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, have been long overdue.