Minister to hold talks on July 15 in Bengaluru
News

Minister to hold talks on July 15 in Bengaluru

July 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid growing pressure and public inconvenience due to the strike, the Secretary of the Urban Development Department held talks with representatives of the striking employees in Bengaluru yesterday afternoon.

The demands were heard, and a follow-up meeting with the Urban Development Minister has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 15.

However, employees have vowed to continue their strike until a concrete decision is made. The strike has paralysed services in all 10 City Corporations, leaving citizens unable to pay taxes, clear bills or access other essential civic services.

The Statewide strike was called by the Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike Noukarara Sanghagala Parishat, with workers from Mysuru, Bengaluru (excluding BBMP), Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Davanagere participating since July 8.

Protesters argue that their demands, including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, have been long overdue.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching