City Corporation strike enters fourth day: BJP leaders extend support, criticise Congress Ministers

July 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the indefinite strike by employees of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and nine other City Corporations across the State entering its fourth day yesterday, senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra, visited the protest site in front of the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road to express solidarity with the agitating staff.

Slamming the Congress-led State Government, Yediyurappa said, “While thousands of Corporation employees across Karnataka have been on an indefinite strike for four days, the Government continues to remain in deep slumber.”

He criticised Ministers for making frequent visits to Mysuru for Ashada Friday rituals at Chamundi Hill while ignoring the plight of the striking employees.

“It is shameful that not a single Minister has bothered to meet the staff, who are seeking rightful benefits. The strike is inconveniencing the public, and the Government must act immediately,” he added.

MP B.Y. Raghavendra said that the services rendered by Corporation employees, especially Pourakarmikas, are vital for maintaining urban hygiene and must be valued more than bureaucratic roles. He assured the striking staff that the BJP would take up the issue with the Government and exert pressure for immediate redressal.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP City President L. Nagendra, District (Rural) President Kumbralli Subbanna, and party leader L.R. Mahadevaswamy were also present.

Former Minister voices support

Rajajinagar MLA and former Urban Development Minister S. Suresh Kumar also visited the MCC protest site in Mysuru on Friday to show support. Recalling his tenure from 2008 to 2013, he said he had brought reforms for City Corporation employees during the BJP’s first term in power, excluding BBMP.

He assured that the BJP stands firmly behind the MCC workers and promised to take up their demands, especially parity in pay and benefits, with the concerned authorities. A memorandum listing the demands was submitted to him by the striking employees.