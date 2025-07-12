Siddaramaiah dares Shivakumar to parade his supporting MLAs

July 12, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly made it clear to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that there is ‘no question’ of handing over power to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

In a late-night meeting after being unable to secure an appointment with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah is said to have conveyed his firm stance and outlined reasons why Shivakumar should not be elevated to the Chief Minister’s post.

“I am not clinging to power. I remain committed to the decision of the high command. If needed, let him parade the MLAs,” Siddaramaiah is believed to have said, adding that if he were to step down, the leadership should go to someone from a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or backward community.

He further told Kharge, “Your service to the party is immeasurable. If you are to take charge as Chief Minister, I am ready to step down immediately. If vacating the AICC presidency is not an option, then you should lead the process and choose someone from a marginalised background.”

Taking a direct swipe at Shivakumar’s standing within the party, Siddaramaiah is said to have remarked, “You already know everything about him. He lacks sufficient support from Ministers and MLAs. How can the Congress Legislature Party accept him as leader under such circumstances? Even ministers have told you this directly. I’ve said the same to the media.”

He urged Kharge to consider the broader opinion within the party before making any decision. “This isn’t just my view. Ministers and MLAs have conveyed their sentiments and asked me to bring them to your notice.”

In response, Kharge reportedly said, “Whatever decision Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi make regarding Karnataka will be final, and both you and I must abide by it.”

Sources indicate that due to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the party is currently not inclined to make any major decisions on Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi’s unavailability for a meeting with Siddaramaiah was attributed to this focus, with the leadership expected to revisit the issue post Bihar elections.