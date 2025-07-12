Shivakumar refuses to take bait on leadership remarks

July 12, 2025

Says, ‘We have a temple in Delhi,’ hinting at high command’s major role in decisions

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has refused to be drawn into a war of words over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent statement about completing a full five-year term.

Speaking to reporters at Kempegowda International Airport on his return from Delhi last evening, Shivakumar firmly stated that there was no need for him to respond to every remark made by the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister has already answered your questions. Why should I? Why are you more anxious about me than I am?” he asked, taking a jibe at the media.

When asked about Siddaramaiah’s earlier assertion of leading the Government through the 2028 polls, Shivakumar said, “He merely responded to the media’s questions. He hasn’t declared himself the next Chief Minister. I am the KPCC President, and I have my responsibilities.”

Refusing to take a direct position, Shivakumar recalled his earlier comment from last year: “At that time, I said I had no choice. Even now, I’m in the same position.” To another pointed question about his options, he retorted, “Why worry about our internal matters? We have a temple in Delhi,” a cryptic reference to the Congress high command.

Organisational responsibility

Reiterating his role within the party, he said, “The party has given me organisational responsibility and the post of Deputy CM. I have to safeguard the party and the Government. You can twist the leadership question however you like, but I won’t fall into your trap.”

He confirmed that he had met only AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi and brushed aside rumours of high-level discussions with other leaders. “Mallikarjun Kharge has guided us, and we’ve all accepted it happily,” he said.

On internal appointments, Shivakumar said that final touches are being given to assigning roles to party workers. “We’ve taken inputs from MLAs, and now we’ll collect opinions from ministers. Those who’ve worked for the party at the taluk and district levels must be accommodated. As KPCC President, I will propose the names and send them to Delhi.”

When asked about leadership ambitions, he responded, “Many want to become CM — just like many of you have career aspirations. I will not comment on that. Siddaramaiah’s statement is his personal opinion, and he is entitled to it.”

On speculation about a change in KPCC leadership, Shivakumar dismissed it, saying “I don’t know about any such move. Ask those who made the statement. I am the spokesperson of the party, not of individuals. If the party exists, I exist. If it doesn’t, I don’t.”