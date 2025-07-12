Justice Michael D’Cunha submits probe report to State Govt.
Justice Michael D’Cunha submits probe report to State Govt.

July 12, 2025

Bengaluru: Former High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha, who headed One-Man Judicial Commission to investigate into the stampede incident that took 11 lives and left about 60 people injured during the stampede that occurred at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 during the RCB victory celebrations, submitted two volumes of probe report in a sealed envelope to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here yesterday.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, CM Siddaramaiah said that the probe report submitted by Justice Michael D’Cunha would be placed before the Cabinet on July 17.

Justice D’Cunha handed over the report to Siddaramaiah in the presence of the Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and other officials at the Vidhana Soudha.

