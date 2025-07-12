M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Effect: No spectators!

July 12, 2025

Maharaja Trophy-2025 fans not allowed into Stadium

Tournament from Aug. 11 to 27

Player auction on July 15

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of the stampede in front of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that killed 11 youths during the RCB’s victory parade on June 4, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided to host the fourth edition of Maharaja Trophy as a closed-door affair with no spectators in the stands.

The decision to organise the tournament under the closed doors was taken during the meeting held with franchise owners in Bengaluru yesterday.

The player auction for this year’s Maharaja Trophy will be held on July 15 where each team must build out their squads with a minimum of 16 players and not more than 18 players, excluding two mandatory picks from their respective catchment areas.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Cycle Pure Agarbathi Managing Director and Mysore Warriors team owner Arjun Ranga said, “Conducting the tournament is most important. Spectators are good but most important is the fact that with such tournaments being organised the players get to perform and showcase their skills and make their way through the State and National team. It is because of such tournaments players like Manvanth Kumar and Manoj Bhandage have been able to get noticed by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.”

The tournament will feature six teams — defending champions Mysore Warriors, runners-up Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Gulbarga Mystics, Shivamogga Lions and Mangaluru Dragons.

Meanwhile, the franchises also announced their retentions for Maharaja Trophy-2025. Mysore Warriors will once again count on their captain, Karun Nair, last season’s top-scorer with 560 runs to lead the charge. Young batting sensation S.U. Karthik, who stood out last season with 372 runs in 12 innings, will join him in the top-order. Indian pace ace Prasidh Krishna along with seasoned all-rounder C.A. Karthik round off a strong core.

Bengaluru Blasters continue to bank on the experience of opener Mayank Agarawal, wicket-keeper Suraj Ahuja and all-rounder Shubhang Hegde and M.G. Naveen.

Hubli Tigers will look to wicket-keeper K.L. Shrijith to provide fire-power at the top after his impressive 349-run campaign last year. They have also retained all-rounders including India U-19 player K.P. Karthikeya, Manvanth Kumar and K.C. Cariappa.

For Gulbarga Mystics, Captain Vyshak Vijaykumar returns to the fray while the top order will feature R. Smaran and wicket-keeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia. The industrious Praveen Dubey adds further experience and balance to the side.

Shivamogga Lions have retained right-arm pacer Vasuki Koushik, wicket-keeper Nihal Ullal, left-arm spinner Hardik Raj and all-rounder D. Avinash.

Mangaluru Dragons, meanwhile, have kept faith in left-arm pacer Abhilash Shetty, all-rounders Macneil Noronha and Paras Gurbax Arya alongside right-handed batter Lochan Gowda.