CCTV surveillance, concrete roads and viewpoints to boost safety
News

CCTV surveillance, concrete roads and viewpoints to boost safety

July 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the comprehensive development plan under the PRASHAD scheme, new safety and infrastructure measures are set to be implemented at Chamundi Hill to accommodate the growing influx of pilgrims and tourists.

With thousands visiting daily — and lakhs during festivals and special occasions — the Tourism Department has planned the installation of high-definition CCTV cameras across key locations to enhance surveillance and ensure public safety.

In addition, railings will be installed along the stairway route used by pilgrims trekking up the hill. A concrete road will be constructed from the Mahishasura statue plaza to the Chamundeshwari Temple Gopura, improving access and traffic flow.

Viewpoints will also be developed along main road and near the iconic Nandi statue, offering scenic rest stops for devotees. A public address system will be set up between the Mahishasura Plaza and the Temple to disseminate essential announcements and information to visitors.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching