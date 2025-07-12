CCTV surveillance, concrete roads and viewpoints to boost safety

July 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the comprehensive development plan under the PRASHAD scheme, new safety and infrastructure measures are set to be implemented at Chamundi Hill to accommodate the growing influx of pilgrims and tourists.

With thousands visiting daily — and lakhs during festivals and special occasions — the Tourism Department has planned the installation of high-definition CCTV cameras across key locations to enhance surveillance and ensure public safety.

In addition, railings will be installed along the stairway route used by pilgrims trekking up the hill. A concrete road will be constructed from the Mahishasura statue plaza to the Chamundeshwari Temple Gopura, improving access and traffic flow.

Viewpoints will also be developed along main road and near the iconic Nandi statue, offering scenic rest stops for devotees. A public address system will be set up between the Mahishasura Plaza and the Temple to disseminate essential announcements and information to visitors.