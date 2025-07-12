Chamundi Hill PRASHAD works to begin this month

July 12, 2025

3D imaging tech to guide eco-sensitive makeover; dedicated team to monitor quality, timelines

By Bapu Lingaraj Urs

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-awaited development works of Chamundi Hill under the Central Government’s PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme are set to begin by the end of this month. The project, with a total outlay of Rs. 46 crore — Rs. 30 crore from Central Government and Rs. 16 crore from State — aims to rejuvenate the Temple surroundings while preserving the cultural and ecological sanctity of Hill.

A Bengaluru-based firm, SAS Karkala Enterprises, has been awarded the contract to implement the project. Known for its experience in the restoration of ancient temples in Mangaluru, Udupi and Karkala, the company was selected based on its technically sound and financially viable bid.

Final formalities, including security deposits and documentation, are currently underway and are expected to be completed shortly.

Environmental concerns

The project was approved after the State Tourism Department submitted a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) in line with the objectives of the PRASHAD scheme. Following a review, the Central Government suggested modifications, which were incorporated into the final DPR that has now received approval, paving the way for on-ground execution.

However, the project comes with challenges. Chamundi Hill, revered for its spiritual, historical and ecological significance, has been a focal point of environmental concerns. In the past, several development proposals faced stiff resistance from devotees and activists. Recognising this, both Central and State authorities are moving forward with caution. The entire plan has been designed using advanced 3D imaging technology to minimise ecological disruption and preserve the sacred atmosphere of the region.

11 months for completion

The project is expected to be completed within 11 months. The contractor has been bound by strict conditions to meet the deadline. A dedicated monitoring team has been put in place to ensure adherence to quality and timelines, said Mothilal, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Mysuru.

Tourism Department officials have assured that development works will be monitored closely on-site to ensure smooth and sensitive execution.

“Since the project is being implemented by our department, we, the locally posted officials, are directly involved in its supervision,” said Mothilal. “We are committed to preserving the traditional beauty of Chamundi Hill while improving facilities for pilgrims,” he added.

Tourism Department Assistant Executive Engineer Purushottam said, “Once the project begins, we will ensure that Chamundi Hill’s heritage remains unharmed throughout the development process. All efforts will be made to balance progress with preservation.”

Infrastructure and aesthetic enhancements

The PRASHAD scheme includes comprehensive infrastructure and aesthetic enhancements across six key locations surrounding the Chamundi Hill Temple, including the Mahishasura statue plaza. Among the key features planned are:

A water fountain and vibrant decorative lighting around the Mahishasura statue to enhance its visual appeal.

A Police booth to ensure safety and security of tourists.

A tourist information centre offering guidance on Mysuru’s attractions.

A grand stone arch at the Temple entrance.

Construction of a series of traditional mantapas and stone seating around the premises.

An additional ticket counter, along with drinking water facilities and modern restrooms.

Renovation of historic 1,000 steps leading up to Temple.

A new stone gateway at the entrance to Devikere.

Landscaped gardens at various points on the Hill.

Dedicated areas for footwear storage and a cloakroom for devotees

These developments aim to provide a culturally respectful yet modern experience for pilgrims and tourists alike.