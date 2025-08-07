Minister’s remark on KRS Dam, Tipu Sultan: Ex-MP slams Dr. Mahadevappa’s claims

August 7, 2025

Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has once again lashed out at District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa for claiming that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation for KRS Reservoir.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Simha ridiculed the Minister’s remarks. Challenging Mahadevappa to explain the basis of his statement, Simha asked, “Who prepared Detailed Project Report (DPR) if Tipu laid the foundation? Visvesvaraya wasn’t even born during Tipu’s time. Tipu died in 1799, while construction of KRS Dam began in 1911. How do these timelines match?” he questioned, adding sarcastically, “Why not just say Tipu started Dasara too?”

Asserting that the KRS Reservoir would not exist without Nalwadi and Visvesvaraya, Simha questioned the Congress party’s hostility toward the Mysuru royal family. “Last week, Yathindra belittled Nalwadi. Now it’s Mahadevappa’s turn.”

He also accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of holding a long-standing grudge against the Wadiyar family. “Tipu fought the British, yes — but does that make him a freedom fighter? The idea of Indian independence didn’t even exist then. Many kings fought the British to protect their kingdoms. Tipu was one among them,” he argued.

Simha concluded by alleging that Mahadevappa was distorting history for vote-bank politics. “Twisting facts to cater to one community does no credit to the Minister,” he said.