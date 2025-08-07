SDPI defends Minister’s remarks on Tipu

August 7, 2025

Mysuru: SDPI State President Abdul Majeed has defended District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s remarks on Tipu Sultan’s connection to KRS Reservoir, clarifying that the Minister never claimed Tipu built the dam.

“He merely stated that Tipu laid the foundation for a Dam across Cauvery,” Majeed said, accusing BJP leaders of misrepresenting the Minister’s statement and lacking historical understanding.

Addressing a press conference at the SDPI office in Udayagiri yesterday, Majeed said former MP Prathap Simha displayed ignorance of history. He reiterated that while KRS Dam was indeed built under the leadership of Nalwadi, Tipu’s earlier efforts to harness Cauvery cannot be overlooked.

Majeed highlighted that Tipu had a Persian inscription created, which Nalwadi later had translated into Kannada and placed near the dam — reflecting his respect for past efforts. “This shows Nalwadi’s magnanimity, not contradiction,” he said. He cited Tipu and Hyder Ali’s contributions to regional development. During times of drought, Tipu promoted Chinese silk cultivation and commercial crops.

Majeed noted that Tipu died fighting in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War and the Dam vision was later revived by Nalwadi, who completed KRS Dam and preserved the earlier inscription at the site. He further claimed Tipu granted land to landless Dalits and others during his reign.

Vatal Nagaraj on inscription

Meanwhile, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) leader Vatal Nagaraj has reiterated that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation for KRS Dam — a claim he says he made 15 years ago. He challenged sceptics to visit the KRS Dam and examine the inscription for themselves.

“Tipu Sultan initiated the groundwork for KRS Dam and there is clear evidence to support this. There’s no room for controversy,” he asserted.

“Inside the Dam, on the right-hand wall, there is a stone inscription in three languages that explicitly mentions Tipu Sultan. Anyone can go and see it.”