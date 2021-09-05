Minor girl’s suicide case: Child Rights Commission visits Kallahalli Balamandira

September 5, 2021

Mandya: Following the suicide of a minor girl at the Government Girl’s Balamandira at V.V. Layout in Kallahalli here last Tuesday, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Dr. Anthony Sebastian and others visited the Balamandira and heard the grievances of the inmates.

The deceased minor girl, who was housed in the Balamandira, had committed suicide by hanging self to the window of the toilet using her veil last Tuesday. This incident had resulted in a lot of discussions and even allegations about lack of basic facilities at the Balamandira.

The Commission Chairman, who had taken the issue seriously, visited the Balamandira yesterday, inspected the premises and heard the grievances.

While pouring out their grievances, the inmates said that there were a total of 39 inmates out which 13 are women. They alleged that the Balamandira does not proper basic facilities and also lacked counselling and rehabilitation facilities. The place is not children-friendly and the Balamandira officials were not allowing them to meet their parents or guardians, the inmates told the Commission Chairman and alleged that the officials neglect the inmates.

Speaking after hearing the grievances, Commission Chairman Dr. Anthony said that a lot of mistakes were found at the Balamandira. “This is a sensitive issue. More information cannot be revealed. An inspection will be conducted in the next two-three days and the report will be submitted,” he said.

Since the Commission came into existence, thee orders pertaining to protection of child rights have been passed and issued, which should be followed by all officers and warned of legal action if the orders were neglected. The Chairman, who came to know about the lack of co-ordination between Child Protection and Children Welfare Committee officials, said that he would hold discussions with authorities concerned and set it right.

Children Co-ordinator Chethan, Child Protection Officer Basavaraj, Dy.SP Manjunath, Inspector Harish Kumar and others were present.