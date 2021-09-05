No Weekend Curfew: Commerce, traffic normal

September 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following decrease in COVID-19 positive cases and the Government lifting the Weekend Curfew in Mysuru, the city witnessed normal commercial activities and traffic on Saturday evening.

All shops and commercial establishments conducted business as any normal days since yesterday morning and normal traffic was also witnessed on city roads. During weekend curfew, all shops and other commercial establishments were closed and city roads used to wear a deserted look.

Yesterday, traders at Devaraja Market, K.R. Market and Mandi Market, Makkaji Chowk, Gandhi Square, B.N. Road, Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, K.T. Street, K.R. Circle, D.D. Urs Road, Shivarampet, Santhepet, Dhanvantri Road and Sayyaji Road conducted business as usual and people were found shopping with ease.

Food lovers, who earlier used to stand in long queues in front of their favourite hotels to take parcels as only parcel service was allowed, were seen sting inside the favourite hotel and enjoying their food. Movement of public and private buses, cabs and autorickshaws was also normal. Tourists and visitors too were seen at Mysore Palace, Jaganmohan Palace, Mysuru Zoo and other tourist spots. Though Weekend Curfew has been lifted, State-wide Night Curfew is in force from 9 pm to 5 am daily and Police were seen asking shopkeepers to close down after 9 pm.