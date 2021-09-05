MCC Ward 36 By-poll: Counting of votes tomorrow

September 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The authorities are all geared up for the counting of votes tomorrow (Sept. 6) in respect of MCC Ward 36 By-poll (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony), which was held on Sept. 3.

The by-poll was necessitated as the Karnataka High Court in May last had annulled the election of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) on charges of inappropriate declaration of her assets in the 2018 MCC polls.

The Ward is witnessing a tri-cornered contest between BJP, Congress and JD(S) candidates, with no other candidate in the fray. With polls over, the counting of votes will take place at Maharaja Sanskrit Pathashala on Sayyaji Rao Road tomorrow under tight Police security.

The strong room, where EVMs have been kept, has been secured and sealed. Counting will begin at 8 am and the result is expected to be declared within a couple of hours. The counting of all the 11 EVMs used for the by-election will take place on a single table in the presence of Returning Officer M. Karthik, who is MCC Zone-6 Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Returning Officer Prasad and 10 other Poll staff. Only one agent from each of the three parties which contested the by-poll will be allowed inside the counting centre. 64.49% polling was recorded with 6,896 out of 10,693 voters exercising their franchise.