Teacher shows light of knowledge to students

September 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “Teacher is the one who brings out students from darkness and shows the light of knowledge” said former Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) Prof. A.V. Narasimha Murthy.

He was addressing the gathering at a ‘Guruvandana’ programme on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and book release of ‘Ithihasa Parampare’ (History of Tradition), written by Prof. Narasimha Murthy himself. The event was held in the auditorium of BVB School in Vijayanagar this morning and the book was released by BVB Chairman K.B. Ganapathy.

Prof. Narasimha Murthy said, “Mother is always the first teacher for every student and then comes ‘Gurudevo Bhava.’ A teacher plays an important role in the life of every student. Teachers always show the right path. BVB is doing extremely well and has scored distinctions, ranks since three years.”

Keynote speaker Prof. C. Naganna said, “Education is a process of character building and remembering Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is a proud moment. Education helps in growing the economy of the country and should make every student a responsible citizen,” he added.

BVB Chairman K.B. Ganapathy said, “I want to thank all the teachers who made my career. Teachers are always a good coach for students as they make them sharper. In today’s digital world, education has become online and COVID-19 has affected education badly. Education, culture and practice plays an important role in a student’s life and a good teacher makes students a role model for others”, he added.

BVB Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Treasurer Dr. A.T. Bhashyam, BVB Principal Vijaya Narasimham and others were present.