Photography without flash allowed inside Mysore Palace

September 5, 2021

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Cabinet has decided to close the Lokayukta investigation against Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya on charges that he allowed a VIP pre-wedding photoshoot inside the Palace premises though photo-shooting is banned there.

In 2016, the son of a retired IAS officer Nandakumar B.N. Aditya, his fiancé Navyatha and Venkatesh, the photographer were accused of illegal photography inside the Mysore Palace.

As the photos and videos of the shoot went viral, the Palace Board officials came under fire for allowing the shoot in a high security zone. ‘Mayura,’ a super hit movie of Dr. Rajkumar, was the last movie shot here. Following the controversy, a Lokayukta probe was ordered.

The Palace is guarded by armed Police and is under CCTV surveillance and the Police keep a constant vigil on the movement of people. The officials had even denied permission to shoot Rajinikanth movie ‘Linga’ inside the Durbar Hall and the Palace.

“We did not find any seriousness in the cases, so it was decided to drop them,” Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told reporters after the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“At one time, photography was not allowed inside the Palace. Later, the Palace Board decided that photography without flash will be allowed. In this case, permission had been granted. On this technical ground, we decided not to hold the official responsible,” the Minister said.

“Even now people are doing photography without flash inside the Palace. Photography is permitted, but without flash and anybody can do that,” Madhuswamy said.