Missing Kerala ASI traced to city lodge 

July 3, 2026

Mysuru: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Kerala, who had gone missing after leaving home for work, was traced to a lodge in Mysuru yesterday by a Kerala Police team and taken back to his home State.

The officer has been identified as Abdul Rasheed, attached to Mukkam Police Station and a resident of Balussery in Kerala. He had been missing since Wednesday morning.

According to the Police, Rasheed left his residence on his motorcycle with his daughter at around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

After dropping her at the Balussery Bus Stand, he neither reported for duty at Mukkam Police Station nor returned home, prompting concern among his family members.

Following a complaint, the Balussery Police registered a missing person case and launched a search. During the investigation, they tracked the location of Rasheed’s mobile phone, which indicated that he was in Mysuru.

A Police team from Balussery reached Mysuru at around 11.30 am yesterday and traced the mobile phone signal to a lodge on Sangam Theatre Road.

On enquiring with the lodge staff, the Police were informed that Rasheed had checked into the lodge on the afternoon of July 1 and was still staying there. The team then located him in his room and escorted him back to Kerala.

The reason behind Rasheed’s unexplained visit to Mysuru without informing his family or colleagues is yet to be ascertained.