Missing minor boy from K.R. Pet found as transgender

Research student goes missing from Mysuru

Mandya: A minor boy, who had gone missing about eight months back was found begging as a transgender at K.R. Pet in the district.

The missing boy is 16-year-old Kumar (name changed), a native of Hakkimanchanahalli in K.R. Pet taluk, who was studying in 10th standard at BBMP High School, Bengaluru. He was found begging at shops in K.R. Pet town and had changed his name as Kumari, after he was allegedly forced to convert as a transgender.

Kumar was staying at his aunt’s house and was pursuing his studies at BBMP High School at Vidyanagar, Bengaluru. He had come to his native place for holidays and after his stay in the village, his parents boarded him to a Bengaluru-bound KSRTC bus at the Government Bus Stand in K.R. Pet.

As Kumar did not reach Bengaluru, his parents had lodged a missing complaint about eight months ago at K.R. Police Station and a case was also registered.

On Oct. 28 morning, one Manju, a neighbour of Chandan at Hakkimanchanahalli, who had come to K.R. Pet to sell tender coconuts on his bike saw Kumar along with two transgenders begging at shops on T.B. Road.

When Manju went near Kumar to enquire, the other two transgenders frisked him away in an autorickshaw. But Manju followed the auto on his bike and waylaid the auto on Hosa Kikkeri Road in the town and handed them over to the Police.

As soon as the parents and relatives came to know that Kumar had been converted into a transgender, they rushed to K.R. Pet Police Station and told the cops that transgenders had kidnapped Kumar and had converted him as one of them.

Meanwhile, K.R. Pet Police, who conducted an enquiry after taking the two transgenders and Kumar into custody, found that Kumar was a minor and have handed him over to the officials of Women and Child Welfare Department.

Research scholar goes missing

Srinivas Reddy, 34, a research scholar pursuing Ph.D at JSS College of Pharmacy and staying at a rented accommodation in S.S. Nagar, Bannimantap ‘B’ Layout, has gone missing since Oct.17. He is said to be suffering from migraine. He is 6 ft tall, wheatish complexioned, round faced, medium built and speaks Kannada, English and Telugu.

Those having any clues about the missing person, may call N.R. Police on Ph: 0821-2418312.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore