MLA G.T. Devegowda inaugurates Water Storage Tank at Dattagalli
March 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD)inaugurated 15 lakh litre capacity Water Storage Tank at Dattagalli 3rd Stage coming under MCC Ward No. 46, yesterday.

 Speaking after inaugurating the Tank which is built at a cost of Rs. 2.6 crore, GTD said that with the functioning of this Water Tank, about 2,600 houses of Dattagalli G, H and J Blocks will get Kabini Drinking water for  24 hours.

“It was the demand of the area residents that Kabini Drinking water should be supplied which has been fulfilled. There is drinking water problem in Ramakrishnagar ‘I’ Block and I have instructed Officials to provide Kabini water to the area within the next three days,” the MLA said.

Mayor Shivakumar, Corporator  Lakshmi Madegowda, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmik-anthareddy, Superintendant Engineer Mahesh, leaders Ramesh, Bhoomi Narayan, Shivaprakash, Shashikumar, Jagadish and residents of Dattagalli were present.

