Cleanliness drive held atop Chamundi Hill

March 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 70 nature lovers and volunteers accompanied the Forest Department Personnel in a cleaning drive taken-up atop Chamundi Hill on Sunday.

The cleaning drive was held between 7.30 am and 9.30 am, where the volunteers collected the plastic waste lying on both sides of the roads.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Dhanyashree, Deputy RFO Sathish Kumar, Forest personnel Appanna, Gagan and Sathish, Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi’s Parashurama Gowda, Leela Shivakumar, Anupama and others were part of the cleaning drive.

Chamundi Hill is a prominent religious and tourist spot where the plastic waste is found more which is harmful not just for animals or birds, but also for the sand deposits in the Hill. Chamundi Hill is already declared as ‘Plastic-Free Zone’ but there has been an unabated use of plastic. Hence, the collection of plastic waste disposed by tourists and devotees on the hill route is being cleared during the special cleaning drive, which was launched by the Forest Department on Mar. 3 and concludes on Mar. 21.