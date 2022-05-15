MLA GTD’s granddaughter Gowri passes away

May 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Gowri (3), granddaughter of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and daughter of MCDCC (Mysuru & Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, passed away at Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya yesterday night.

Gowri was admitted to the hospital following illness, where she was said to be recovering. But yesterday afternoon, she suddenly developed fluctuations in her health and breathed her last at about 12.30 last night, according to family sources.

The body was brought to Mysuru this morning and was kept at GTD’s residence in Gungral Chatra. Last rites were performed at the family’s farm land this noon.