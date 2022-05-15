Meritorious Railway employees honoured

May 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO)of Mysuru Division had organised Labour Day celebrations on May 11 in the Conference Hall of DRM Office in city.

On the occasion, Pooja Agarwal, President of SWRWWO, felicitated 35 meritorious employees from various departments of Mysuru Division who have completed more than 25 years of service and rendered exemplary work during the course of their duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Pooja Agarwal said that the employees are the greatest assets and thanked for their remarkable service towards the development of Indian Railways. She applauded the awardees for their hard work and encouraged them to keep up their good work.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru, A. Devasahayam, Budati Srinivasulu, ADRM-I&II, Prashanth Mastiholi, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer and other members of Women Welfare Organisation and Senior Officers of Mysuru Division were present on the occasion.