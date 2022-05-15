Meritorious Railway employees honoured
News

Meritorious Railway employees honoured

May 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO)of Mysuru Division had organised Labour Day celebrations on May 11 in the Conference Hall of DRM Office in city.

On the occasion, Pooja Agarwal, President of SWRWWO, felicitated 35 meritorious employees from various departments of Mysuru Division who have completed more than 25 years of service and rendered exemplary work during the course of their duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Pooja Agarwal said that the employees are the greatest assets and thanked for their remarkable service towards the development of Indian Railways. She applauded the awardees for their hard work and encouraged them to keep up their good work.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru, A. Devasahayam, Budati Srinivasulu, ADRM-I&II, Prashanth Mastiholi, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer and other members of Women Welfare Organisation and Senior Officers of Mysuru Division were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching