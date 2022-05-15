May Day: BAI fetes artisans

May 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, had organised May Day celebrations at Mahajana College Grounds in city recently.

R. Raghunath, Chairman, BAI Mysore Centre, welcomed the gathering. Rajesh K. Jadhav, District Labour Department Officer, Mysuru, who was the guest of honour, spoke about various schemes available for workers and urged them to make use of it.

Vani Subramanya, President of Spoorthi, the Ladies Wing of BAI briefed about the activities of Spoorthi and requested the construction workers to utilise the medical health check up camps and training programmes conducted by Spoorthi and BAI.

Padma Shri Awardee K.Y. Venkatesh, Treasurer, Para Badminton Association, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the May Day sports events by throwing the shot put ball.

Speaking on the occasion, the renowned sports personality lauded BAI for conducting sports events for construction workers and requested the workers and their families to indulge in sports activities.

Nanda Rathnaraj, Hon. Secretary of Spoorthi, proposed a vote of thanks.

Valedictory function was held later in the afternoon. Anirudh, Television & Film actor, Singer, Writer & Director, was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded BAI for identifying and awarding the artisans, encouraging the working colleagues by organising sports events and conducting health camps for the workers and their families. He said that the BAI members had done a great job by involving their spouses for all the activities of BAI.

Eight artisans who have done meritorious works in the field of construction industry in different capacities were honoured on the occasion. A.V. Sridhar, Managing Trustee of Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT), asked the working class to utilise the benefits of medical treatment and medicines given to them by MBCT and BAI.

Prizes were distributed by the chief guest to the winners of the various sports events. Hon. Secretary V. Srinath proposed a vote of thanks. Lunch and film tickets were arranged for all workers.