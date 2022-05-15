Former VCs welcome amendment to Karnataka State Universities Act

May 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) has welcomed the State Government’s move to amend the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, so as to bring in changes in the structure and functions of Universities in consonance with the narrative of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020).

In a press release, the Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka has outlined certain suggestions that, according to it, will certainly elevate the Universities to reinforce the twin activities of teaching and research.

The suggestions include: Filling up of existing vacancies in faculty position on priority basis by inducting both qualified and competent people; Strengthening of infrastructure of both old and new Universities with adequate development grants and with due encouragement to raise internal resources; Replacement of the archaic nomenclature of Syndicate with the Board of Governors (BOG), which should have wide ranging powers and authority, including the discretion to appoint Vice-Chancellors; All nominations, either by the Government or by the Chancellor, to be made only on the basis of the recommendation of the BOG and VC; Appointment of a Public Relations Officer in Universities, in the current context of free access and Right To Information; Unrestricted autonomy for the BOG in all matters other than financials; Recognition of a few Universities as State Institutions with full autonomy to usher in novelty, creativity and vibrance, as a matter of experiment; and lastly, letting the Universities function according to the roadmap drawn by their BOG in consultation with the academics.