MLA L. Nagendra undertakes padayatra in Ward 19

November 10, 2019

Mysuru: MLA L. Nagendra undertook a padayatra in Ward 19 in city yesterday and heard to the grievance of the people.

On observing the dilapidated 10 lakh litre capacity water tank behind Raghavendraswamy Mutt in Jayalakshmipuram, Nagendra assured to provide Rs. 2 crore to re-build the tank and asked the accompanying officials to make preparations to begin the work.

He visited the Parrot Park and was upset to see a lot of shrubs grown there with game equipment broken. He asked the officials concerned to revamp the park by providing good lights, benches and repair the defunct fountain along with the play equipment for children. He assured to get Rs. 20 lakh released for the works.

Nagendra assured to provide Rs. 50 lakh to asphalt the roads in the Ward and another Rs. 10 lakh to develop Pattaladamma Temple in Gokulam. He instructed MUDA officials to fence the open area behind Raghavendraswamy Mutt and provide a temporary tennis court and later inaugurated the Anganwadi Centre at the premises of Government Primary School in Kuderamala.

