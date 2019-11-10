Man kills daughter-in-law by stabbing in Mandya

November 10, 2019

Husband lodges complaint against his father with Mandya Rural Police

Mandya: A 24-year-old woman and a mother of two children was allegedly murdered by her father-in-law for resisting his harrassment.

He stabbed her a couple of times and slit her throat. This shocking incident rocked Mandya last evening and the woman’s husband along with villagers chased the accused but the alleged killer escaped from the village.

The incident occurred at Ragimuddanahalli and the victim is Veena and the accused is her father-in-law Nagaraju who is around 48 to 50. According to the Police and villagers, Veena, a native of Hassan, had married Anil a couple of years back. The couple had two girl children Sinchana and Darshini who are now five and 4 years of age respectively.

Police and villagers said that there was a rift in the family since years and Nagaraju was harrassing Veena. Neighbours said that there were frequent fights at Veena’s house over the issue and the woman had complained to her husband Anil about his father’s misconduct.

The issue reached village elders who asked Nagaraju to mend his ways. When Nagaraju failed to comply and continued to harass Veena, she lodged a Police complaint.

After some months and unable to bear Nagaraju’s harassment, Veena, her husband Anil and two children moved to a separate house and Veena started tailoring to lead a life. Villagers alleged that Nagaraju often visited Veena’s house and tailoring shop and pick up a fight with her.

Yesterday evening too, Nagaraju visited Veena’s house in the evening and started a fight. Veena was alone at home while Anil and two children were in the tailoring shop. During the fight, an enraged Nagaraju took a knife and allegedly stabbed her couple of times and slit her throat. Hearing her screams, neighbours and passers-by barged into the house and seeing them, Nagaraju fled the spot with his bike.

Neighbours then called Anil over phone and shifted Veena who was profusely bleeding to Mandya District Hospital. Veena died on the way to the hospital.

Hearing about the attack on his wife, Anil roped in some villagers and launched a search for Nagaraju. But Nagaraju had escaped from the scene and is absconding.

This morning, Veena’s husband Anil has lodged a complaint with Mandya Rural Police that his father Nagaraju was harassing Veena and in the fit of rage, he murdered her.

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Parashuram, Additional SP Shoba Rani ASI (Rural) Siddaraju visited the spot.

ASI Siddaraju confirmed to Star of Mysore that harassment angle has been mentioned in Anil’s complaint and efforts were on to nab the accused.

